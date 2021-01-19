AG finds MCC Compact inconsistent with the Constitution

-

The Attorney General has declared the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact to be inconsistent with the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

According to State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne, the Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General, the Attorney General has advised the Secretary to the President on the matter.

The Attorney General has found that the MCC Compact and the Program Implementation Agreement (PIA) and Articles of Association of MCA are inconsistent with the written laws and the Constitution.