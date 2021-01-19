Total Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka cross 46,000

-

The Ministry of Health says that 774 patients, who were under medical care for Covid-19, have recovered and were discharged from hospitals within the last 24 hours.

Majority of the patients discharged are from Punanai Treatment Centre (82), Gallela Treatment Centre (81), Giriulla Treatment Centre (47), Rambukkana Treatment Centre (39), Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital (35), Warakapola Base Hospital (34), Krishnapuram Treatment Centre in Kilinochchi (32), Kattankudy Hospital (31), Yakkala Treatment Centre (28), Kamburugamuwa Hospital (27), Embilipitiya Treatment Centre (24), Darga Town Treatment Centre (22) and Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (20).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 46,594.

The tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far stands at 53,750 while 6,886 of them are under medical care presently.