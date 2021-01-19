Grama Niladhari officer arrested while accepting bribe

-

A Grama Niladhari officer has been arrested in Lunugamvehera for soliciting a bribe of Rs 25,000 to change a name incorrectly listed in the Electoral Register.

The Grama Niladhari officer for the No. 64 Singhapura Grama Niladhari Division in the Lunugamvehera Division Secretariat Division has been arrested in this manner.

He was arrested by Bribery Commission officers, based on a complaint from a resident of Weerawila, while accepting the bribe in front of a state bank in Lunugamvehera today (19).

The Grama Niladhari officer had reportedly asked for the bribe of Rs 25,000 in order to correct a name incorrectly listed in the Electoral Register for a permanent address.