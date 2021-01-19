Twenty-two close contacts of Piyal Nishantha self-isolated

Twenty-two close contacts of Piyal Nishantha self-isolated

January 19, 2021   07:49 pm

-

Health authorities have instructed 22 individuals including several parliamentarians, who were identified as close contacts of State Minister Piyal Nishantha, to go into self-isolation.

The wife and daughter of the coronavirus-positive state minister have meanwhile been moved to a quarantine centre in Koggala for medical care.

According to reports, Covid-19 tests conducted on the state minister’s two sons, driver, security guards and secretaries today (January 19), have shown negative results.

State Minister of Women and Child Development, Pre-School & Primary Education, School Infrastructure & Education Services Piyal Nishantha was confirmed to be positive for Covid-19 in a rapid antigen test carried out yesterday (January 18).

In the meantime, the driver of State Minister Tharaka Balasuriya has tested positive for novel coronavirus, a spokesperson of Kegalle District General Hospital confirmed today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories