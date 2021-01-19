Twenty-two close contacts of Piyal Nishantha self-isolated

-

Health authorities have instructed 22 individuals including several parliamentarians, who were identified as close contacts of State Minister Piyal Nishantha, to go into self-isolation.

The wife and daughter of the coronavirus-positive state minister have meanwhile been moved to a quarantine centre in Koggala for medical care.

According to reports, Covid-19 tests conducted on the state minister’s two sons, driver, security guards and secretaries today (January 19), have shown negative results.

State Minister of Women and Child Development, Pre-School & Primary Education, School Infrastructure & Education Services Piyal Nishantha was confirmed to be positive for Covid-19 in a rapid antigen test carried out yesterday (January 18).

In the meantime, the driver of State Minister Tharaka Balasuriya has tested positive for novel coronavirus, a spokesperson of Kegalle District General Hospital confirmed today.