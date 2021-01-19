Naval operation to locate Indian fishermen on sunken poaching vessel in Lankan waters

-

Sri Lanka Navy has launched a search and rescue operation to locate a sunken Indian fishing boat and its fishermen, in Sri Lankan waters about 8 nautical miles (15 km) within the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) northwest of Delft Island, following a resisting arrest incident took place last night (January 18).

Naval units on patrol had carried out an operation to seize Indian fishing trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters trespassing the IMBL, after observing more than 50 trawlers.

As the operation was panning out, one of the Indian fishing trawlers, with aggressive manoeuvres resisting the arrest, had been on an attempt to evade from the scene making it collided with the naval craft in operation and ultimately sank at sea having lost its stability, the Navy said in a statement.

The damaged Fast Attack Craft of the Navy was subsequently brought to Kankesanthurai harbour safely for repair.

Following the incident, the Navy commenced a search and rescue operation in search of the fishers on the sunken trawler and the operation is being augmented by a diving team as well as naval ships and craft, in the sea area where the incident occurred.

The Navy says it is quite evident that Indian fishing trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters are making aggressive manoeuvres resisting their arrest by naval units, time and again.

In such backdrop, Sri Lanka Navy on a number of early occasions had informed Indian authorities to make the Indian fishermen aware of the vulnerability attached to such acts performing with scant regard.

Meanwhile, relevant Indian authorities have also been informed of the development of the current event by Sri Lanka Navy and onward investigation into the incident is currently underway, the statement read further.