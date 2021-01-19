Coronavirus: 669 infections in total confirmed today

-

Sri Lanka registered 332 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (January 19) as the daily total climbed to 669.

Department of Government Information confirmed that 323 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

The remaining 09 positive cases were confirmed as arrivals from foreign countries; 08 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 01 from Poland.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 54,419.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 46,594 earlier today, as 774 more patients regained health.

However, 7,555 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.