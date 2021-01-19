-

Sri Lanka has confirmed three new Covid-19 related deaths today (January 19), says the Department of Government Information.

Following the new development, total lives in the country claimed by the coronavirus outbreak reached 273.

The first victim is a 68-year-old man who was residing in Aranayake area. He was transferred from Mawanella Base Hospital to Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital after testing positive for the virus. According to reports, he was suffering from an infection in the respiratory system caused by Covid-19 pneumonia, at the time of his passing yesterday.

A 48-year-old woman from Colombo 06 area also fell victim to novel coronavirus. She had been under medical care at a private hospital in Colombo. However, upon testing positive, moved to Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital where she died on Sunday (January 17). The cause of death was cited as Covid-19 infection and heart attack.

In the meantime, a 70-year-old woman who was identified as a resident of Maligawatte area died of respiratory failure caused by Covid-19 infection. She was under medical care at Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital at the time of her death.