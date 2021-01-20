India to supply Covid-19 vaccines to six neighbour countries from tomorrow

-

India will begin supplying Covid-19 vaccines to six neighbouring and key partner countries with effect from tomorrow (January 20).

Thereby, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles will be the first recipients to get acquire the India-manufactured vaccines.

However, India is still awaiting the confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India, in a statement published today (January 19), said the country has received several requests for the supply of Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in India.

In keeping with its stated commitment to using India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity to help fight the Covid pandemic, India plans to kick off vaccine export tomorrow.

The immunization programme is being implemented in India, as in other countries, in a phased manner to cover the healthcare providers, frontline workers and the most vulnerable, the statement read further.

“Keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased rollout, India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner. It will be ensured that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad.”

Prior to the delivery of vaccines, a training programme, covering administrative and operational aspects, is being conducted on 19th and 20th of January 2021 for immunization managers, cold chain officers, communication officers and data managers of the recipient countries, both at national and provincial levels.

“India had earlier supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies to a large number of countries during the COVID19 pandemic.”

India has also provided training to several neighbouring countries to enhance and strengthen their clinical capabilities, under the Partnerships for Accelerating Clinical Trials (PACT) programme. Separately, several training courses have been organized for healthcare workers and administrators of partner countries under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, sharing our experience in dealing with the pandemic.

India says it will continue to supply countries all over the world with vaccines, in keeping with the ongoing efforts. “This will be calibrated against domestic requirements and international demand and obligations, including under GAVI’s Covax facility to developing countries.”