Met. Dept. forecasts showers in three provinces

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls above 50mm can be expected at some places. Several spells of showers will occur in the Uva province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

The Met. Department has requested the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Pottuvil.

Showers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Colombo, Puttalam and Kankesanturai.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times. Winds are variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island and wind speed will be (10-20) kmph.

The sea area extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.