Escaped Covid-19 patient found from Eheliyagoda

The Covid-19 infected patient, who escaped from the Punanai Treatment Centre while receiving medical care, has been located from the area of Pelpitiya in Eheliyagoda, says the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

The 43-year-old had fled at around 7.30 pm last night (January 19).

He was identified as Shelton Premaratne, a resident of Eheliyagoda area.

According to reports, the man in question is an employee of a bakery in Vihara Mawatha, Meethotamulla in Kolonnawa. It was also reported that the escapee is a drug addict.

He had been detected as a positive case for novel coronavirus through a PCR test carried out on the 13th of January.

Four days later, he was moved to the Punanai Covid-19 Treatment Centre in Valachchenai police area for medical care.

Speaking further, the police spokesperson said a total of 14 patients, who were under treatment for Covid-19, had escaped in this manner since the outbreak of the second wave of the virus.