PCoI on Easter attacks concludes recording evidence

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attack has concluded recording evidence from witnesses, yesterday (19), sources told Ada Derana.

However, Shani Abeysekera, the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the time of the attack, failed to appear before the Commission despite he was scheduled to give evidence yesterday.

Thereby, the recording of evidence of Shani Abeysekera currently remains uncertain.

However, Commission sources said that the former director would testify before the Commission in the coming few days.

Meanwhile, Umeer Mohamed, who had links with Zahran Hashim, testified before the Presidential Commission yesterday.

He is currently held under detention orders and his testimony was not open to the media.

With his testimony, the Commission concluded its examination of witnesses, spokesman for the Commission told Ada Derana.