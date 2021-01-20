Authorization of 2021 electoral register in late April

-

Authorizing the electoral register for the year 2021 will take place on the 30th of April, says the Election Commission.

Its chairman Attorney-at-Law Nimal G. Punchihewa said the revision of electoral register has been completed by 80 per cent so far.

He stated that the election body is also looking into the objections received with regard to the revision of the electoral register.

The Election Commission, however, has decided to allow 10 more days for people in Mannar and Vavuniya areas to file objections, with effect from yesterday (19).

Members of the public can ensure if their names are listed in the electoral register for the year 2021 by visiting the official website of the Election Commission, Mr Punchihewa added.