Barrel Sanka arrested

-

The notorious underworld criminal figure Herath Mudiyanselage Prabath Madusanka alias ‘Barrel Sanka’ has been arrested by the Peliyagoda Police.

He has been arrested last evening (January 19) at the Gemunu Mawatha in Peliyagoda.

Reportedly, a stash of 4 grams and 130 milligrams of heroin has been found on him at the time of the arrest.

The arrested underworld figure is a 26-year-old resident of Miriswatta, Peliyagoda, and is accused of involvement in a number of crimes, including armed intimidation, drug trafficking, robbery, and murder.

The suspect is to be produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court today (20).