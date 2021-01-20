Ex-Swarnamahal Financial Services directors file anticipatory bail applications

January 20, 2021   03:24 pm

Former Directors of Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC., have filed anticipatory bail applications seeking the prevention of their arrests.

The relevant anticipatory bail applications were lodged before Colombo Chief Magistrate Mohamed Mihal today (January 20).

The chief magistrate has accordingly ordered to take up the matter tomorrow.

The anticipatory bail applications were submitted by Nalaka Edirisinghe, Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe and Asanka Edirisinghe, who were recently accused of criminal misappropriation, cheating, money laundering, and other offences.

The suspects were arrested on the 08th of January while Nalaka Edirisinghe, however, the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court released them on bail five days ago.

On January 05, the Attorney General had directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct a criminal investigation against the Directors of the ETI Finance and Swarnamahal Jewellers Ltd. over their involvement in operating an unauthorized finance business.

Investigations are being carried out over the unauthorized acceptance of deposits worth Rs 13.7 billion, misappropriation, and money laundering.

