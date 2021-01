-

The Sri Lankan Rupee has fallen to a record low as per the daily exchange report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Accordingly, the selling rate of the rupee per 1 US Dollar has fallen to Rs 198.26.

The current buying rate is Rs 192.85 against the US Dollar.

Meanwhile, Dhammika Nanayakkara, the Deputy Governor of CBSL, yesterday (19) stated that the dollar’s value has surged due to the increasing demand for imports.