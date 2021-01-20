-

Another individual has fallen victim to the deadly novel coronavirus today (January 20), the Director-General of Health Services confirmed.

The deceased is a 53-year-old female residing in the Mallawagedara area in Negombo.

Upon being diagnosed as a COVID-19 patient, she had been transferred from the Negombo District Hospital to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

However, she had succumbed to the disease today.

The cause of her death has been determined as acute diabetes and blood poisoning caused by coronavirus infection.

Thereby, the total count of fatalities Sri Lanka has witnessed due to COVID-19 is 274.