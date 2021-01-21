Dayasiri recovers from coronavirus

January 20, 2021   11:02 pm

State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara who was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 infection is reported to have recovered from the virus.

According to a tweet by Jayasekara, he has returned to his residence after recovery and will undergo another week of self-isolation at home.

The State Minister of Batik, Handloom Fabrics, and Local Apparel Products tested positive for coronavirus infection on January 08.

Upon diagnosis, he was subject to treatment at a treatment center operated from a hotel in Hikkaduwa.

Following Jayasekara, three more parliamentarians – MP Rauff Hakeem, Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara, and State Minister Piyal Nishantha – tested positive for the virus infection.

Meanwhile, MP Rauff Hakeem who is currently being treated at a Koggala Treatment Center tweeted today (20) a photo of the medical staff at the center carrying out a routine check-up on the parliamentarian.

