Showery condition in northern and eastern areas likely to reduce

Prevailing showery conditions in Northern and Eastern parts of the country is expected to reduce over the next few days, says the Department of Meteorology.

A few showers will occur in North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places.

The Met. Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.



Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur over sea areas extending from Kalutara to Matara via Galle. Showers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Wind speed will be (10-20) kmph in other sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.