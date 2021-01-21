8-hour water cut in several areas

-

An 8-hour suspension of the water supply will be experienced in certain parts of Panadura from tonight (January 21), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

The water cut is set to commence at 08.00 pm tonight and continue until 4.00 am tomorrow morning (22).

Accordingly, the water supply to the Pradeshiya Sabha limits will be suspended during that period except for the Municipal Council area and Keselwatta where water is distributed through the Panadura Water Supply Scheme.

In addition, the water supply to a part of the Wadduwa area will be suspended from 8.00 pm tonight, NWSDB said.