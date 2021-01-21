8-hour water cut in several areas

8-hour water cut in several areas

January 21, 2021   10:56 am

-

An 8-hour suspension of the water supply will be experienced in certain parts of Panadura from tonight (January 21), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

The water cut is set to commence at 08.00 pm tonight and continue until 4.00 am tomorrow morning (22).

Accordingly, the water supply to the Pradeshiya Sabha limits will be suspended during that period except for the Municipal Council area and Keselwatta where water is distributed through the Panadura Water Supply Scheme.

In addition, the water supply to a part of the Wadduwa area will be suspended from 8.00 pm tonight, NWSDB said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories