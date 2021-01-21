Schools in Western Province to reopen in February?

-

It is expected to reopen schools in the Western Province on February 15, says Secretary to the Ministry of Education Prof. Kapila Perera.

However, the final decision on the commencement of schools in the Western Province will be taken after obtaining the recommendations of the Director-General of Health Services, he added.

All schools except the in the Western Province and isolated areas are to continue academic activities as usual.

The Secretary mentioned this following a meeting at the Ministry of Education on the possibility of opening schools in the Western Province.

He stated that there are requests from some schools in the Western Province to reopen schools as there is a lower number of students.

Prof. Perera that a meeting with principals, Provincial, Divisional, Health, and Education officers, as well as Public Health Officers, will be held on either January 28, 29, or February 01.

Recommendations on which schools can be reopened will be obtained through these meetings, he said.

“That recommendation must be sent before February 03.

The Director-General of Health Services will then review the recommendations and approve which schools can be started on February 15.”