ASPI crosses 8,000 points mark for first time in history

-

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange has surpassed the 8,000 points mark for the first time in history.

The ASPI closed 8,131.25 points at the end of trading today (January 21), gaining 246.80 points from the previous day or 3.13%.

The ASPI had reportedly crossed the 8,000 points mark during trading on several previous occasions, however this is the first time that it crossed the mark at the end of trading.

The Colombo Stock Exchange’s turnover for the day was Rs. 14.20 billion, the highest daily turnover recorded so far this year.