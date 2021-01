NOCPCO issues updated announcement on isolation orders

-

Isolation orders on 11 Grama Niladhari Divisions in several areas will be lifted with effect from 6.00 pm today (January 21).

Chief of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of Covid-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced the decision a short while ago.

Accordingly, the following Grama Niladhari Divisions will no longer be isolated from this evening:

Kattankudy Police Area

• 165 Kattankudy Grama Niladhari Division 03

• 165 A Kattankudy Grama Niladhari Division-West

• 165 B Kattankudy Grama Niladhari Division-East

• 166 Kattankudy Grama Niladhari Division 02

• 166 A Kattankudy Grama Niladhari Division-North

• 167 A Kattankudy Grama Niladhari Division-North

• 167 B Kattankudy Grama Niladhari Division-East

• 167 D New Kattankudy Grama Niladhari Division-West

Bandaragama/Atulugama

• 660 A Epitamulla Grama Niladhari Division

• 659 B Bamunumulla Grama Niladhari Division

Monaragala/Badalkumbura

• Alupotha Grama Niladhari Division



The NOCPCO further announced that Arasady Grama Niladhari Division in Batticaloa District will be isolated, with effect from 6.00 pm today.