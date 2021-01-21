Coronavirus: 769 more patients return to health

January 21, 2021   05:40 pm

The Ministry of Health says that 769 patients who were under medical care for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from hospitals within the last 24 hours. 

Majority of the patients discharged are from Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (69), Punanai Treatment Centre (55), Polgolla Treatment Centre (46), Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (42), Hikkaduwa Treatment Centre (37), Warakapola Base Hospital (35), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (34), Kahawatte Treatment Centre (30), Panideniya Treatment Centre (28) and Giriulla Treatment Centre (25).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 47,984.

The tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far stands at 55,189 while 6,931 of them are still receiving treatment for virus infection.

