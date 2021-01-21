Sri Lanka, a true gem with a great future - Nat Rothschild

-

World-renowned financier and member of the Rothschild family Nathaniel Rothschild claims that he was ‘highly impressed’ by the response of the Sri Lankan government to the coronavirus pandemic.

The global investor recently concluded his brief business trip to Sri Lanka to look into Sri Lanka’s suitability as a manufacturing location for electronics.

Posting on his Twitter account, he deluged his praise for the Sri Lankan government under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the country’s pandemic response, and its businesses.

He claimed that Sri Lanka is ‘a true gem with a great future’.

His tweet read: “Just finished a trip to learn first hand about SL’s suitability as a manufacturing location for electronics. Came away highly impressed by govt of @PresRajapaksa and its pandemic response as well as the businesses I met. SL is a true gem with a great future. #GoSL #SriLanka”

During his visit to the island nation, Rothschild and his delegation also paid a visit to the Colombo Port City, which concluded with Rothschild’s positive remarks on the project. The senior management of CHEC Port City Colombo appreciated Rothschild’s visit and expressed willingness to continue dialogue with Rothschild for possible future cooperation.

Nathaniel Rothschild is a British-born financier, settled in Switzerland, and a descendant of Europe’s most famous banking dynasty, the Rothschilds. He is the chairman of Volex PLC and has a wide range of international business interests.

Rothschild family is well-known for their diversified business around the world including the famous Rothschild Bank and Port Montenegro, a luxury yacht and residential project in the Adriatic Sea.