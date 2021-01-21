Man who spat at PHIs in Atulugama sentenced to 6 years RI

-

The individual who spat at health officials in Atulugama has been sentenced to 6 years rigorous imprisonment by the Panadura Magistrate’s Court and also imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000.

The incident was reported on December 02, 2020 in Atulugama police area when two Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) and two public servants had visited the area to perform their duties.

However, they were obstructed by a person, who had been identified as Covid-19 infected, who had proceeded to spit on the face of one of the PHIs.

Thereafter police had initiated investigations and after the treatment period of the accused was completed, he was charged in the Panadura court.

Police had filed 08 charges in respect of the offences such as criminal intimidation, criminal force on a government servant, disobeying quarantine orders and disobeying the orders given by a public servant.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that 08 charges had been frames against the suspect who pleaded guilty of the charges.

Thereafter the court convicted him and imposed a punishment in respect of the offences. The suspect has been imposed 2-year rigorous imprisonment punishment for 03 charges, which means he will serve 6 years of rigorous imprisonment in total.

In addition to that the court has fined the individual Rs. 10,000.

He added that the investigations have revealed that this particular person had been involved in various crimes previously and that one case is pending in High Court. He had also been convicted for an offence on a previous occasion and had been given a suspended sentence.

The Police Spokesman stated that at the inception they have informed the general public to obey at all times the health regulations and instructions given by health authorities and government servants, who perform heir duties to protect the people and to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Therefore, we need your fullest support and cooperation in order to control the pandemic. Otherwise if any person is going to disturb or obstruct government servants, they are dealt with the law,” he stressed.