Sri Lanka reports 337 new cases

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 numbers saw another surge today, as 337 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Department of Government Information confirmed that all 389 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market and prison cluster.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 55,526.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 47,984 earlier today, as more patients regained health.

However, 7,268 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 274 deaths related to Covid-19.