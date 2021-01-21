-

The Director General of Health Services says that necessary documents have been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department for legal approval to obtain Covid-19 vaccines from India.

India on Wednesday began supplying Covid-19 vaccines to six neighbouring and key partner countries. Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles are the first recipients to acquire the India-manufactured vaccines.

However, India had said it is still awaiting the confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India had said the country has received several requests for the supply of Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in India.

India said it will continue to supply countries all over the world with vaccines, in keeping with the ongoing efforts.

Indian regulators gave the nod for emergency use to two vaccines earlier this month: the AstraZeneca vaccine and another one by Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech.

India kicked off its own massive vaccination drive on Jan. 17, with a goal of inoculating 300 million of its nearly 1.4 billion people.

These vaccines being sent to neighboring countries are being sent as grants and India’s Foreign Ministry said the vaccines were not part of COVAX, the U.N.-backed global effort aimed at helping lower income countries obtain the shots.