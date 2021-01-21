Two more Covid-19 deaths takes total to 276

-

The Director General of Health Services today confirmed two more COVID-19 related deaths, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 276.

One of the deceased is a 71-year-old woman from Peliyagoda who had been transferred from Colombo National Hospital to Mulleriyawa Base Hospital after being identified as Covid-19 positive.

She had passed away at that hospital on January 20 due to acute diabetes pneumonia.

The other patient is a 46-year-old from Athurugiriya who was also identified as Covid-19 positive while being treated at the Colombo National Hospital. He was then transferred to the Homagama Base Hospital, where he had passed away on January 19.

The cause of death is cited as multiple organ dysfunctions due to nervous system infection with Covid-19 pneumonia.