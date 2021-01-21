Two more Covid-19 deaths takes total to 276

Two more Covid-19 deaths takes total to 276

January 21, 2021   10:05 pm

-

The Director General of Health Services today confirmed two more COVID-19 related deaths, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 276.

One of the deceased is a 71-year-old woman from Peliyagoda who had been transferred from Colombo National Hospital to Mulleriyawa Base Hospital after being identified as Covid-19 positive. 

She had passed away at that hospital on January 20 due to acute diabetes pneumonia. 

The other patient is a 46-year-old from Athurugiriya who was also identified as Covid-19 positive while being treated at the Colombo National Hospital. He was then transferred to the Homagama Base Hospital, where he had passed away on January 19.

The cause of death is cited as multiple organ dysfunctions due to nervous system infection with Covid-19 pneumonia. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories