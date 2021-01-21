-

The Health Ministry says that 536 new cases of coronavirus have been reported increasing the today’s tally of positive cases to 873.

Seven new cases reported today are from the prisons cluster while the remaining are all close contacts of patients from the Peliyagoda cluster.

This brings the total number of cases from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters to 52,202.

Meanwhile the total number of novel coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far has increased to 56,076.

Total recoveries stand at 47,984 while the number of infected patients currently under medical care is 7,816.