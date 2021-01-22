Showers or thundershowers expected in some areas after 2pm

-

The Department of Meteorology says a few showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas around the island, the Met. Department said further.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam.

The sea area extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.