Escaped Covid-19 infected youth found from Katunayake

A Covid-19 infected youth has escaped from a lodge in Walanagoda, Katunayake as the health authorities were making arrangements to move him to a treatment centre.

The 25-year-old was identified as a resident of Bogahapitiya area and an employee of an apparel factory in Katunayake.

He had been confirmed to as a positive case of Covid-19 in a recent PCR test.

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said the escapee was located from 18th milepost in Katunayake this morning (January 22).