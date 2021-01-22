Escaped Covid-19 infected youth found from Katunayake

Escaped Covid-19 infected youth found from Katunayake

January 22, 2021   09:17 am

-

A Covid-19 infected youth has escaped from a lodge in Walanagoda, Katunayake as the health authorities were making arrangements to move him to a treatment centre.

The 25-year-old was identified as a resident of Bogahapitiya area and an employee of an apparel factory in Katunayake.

He had been confirmed to as a positive case of Covid-19 in a recent PCR test.

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said the escapee was located from 18th milepost in Katunayake this morning (January 22).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories