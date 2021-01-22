CSEs ASPI posts record single-day jump

January 22, 2021   03:49 pm

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange today posted its largest single-day points gain in history.

The ASPI gained 332.18 points today setting a new all-time high with the index closing at 8,463.43 points. 

The previous largest single-day points gain was recorded exactly a week ago on January 15, 2021 when the ASPI gained 294.34 points.

The Colombo Stock Exchange’s turnover for the day was Rs. 12.84 billion.

The ASPI had surpassed the 8,000 points mark for the first time in history yesterday (21) when the index had closed at 8,131.25 points at the end of trading.

