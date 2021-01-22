633 more Covid-19 recoveries reported in Sri Lanka

-

The Ministry of Health says that another 633 patients who were previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and discharged from the hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 48,617.

Meanwhile the number of new cases reported over the last 24 hours is 887 and two COVID-19 related deaths were also confirmed during that period.

A total of 56,076 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 7,183 of them are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka’s death toll due to the virus stands at 276.