Sri Lanka registers 346 new Covid-19 infections

Sri Lanka registered 346 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (January 22), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Department of Government Information says the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so fat in the country now stands at 56,422.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 48,617 earlier today, as 633 more patients regained health.

However, 7,529 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 276 at present.