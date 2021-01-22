Two more people fall victim to Covid-19

-

Two more Covid-19 related fatalities have been confirmed in Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Health says.

Following the new development, total lives claimed by the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country has reached 278.

One of the victims was identified as an 82-year-old man from Colombo 08. He had been transferred to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) after testing positive for the virus while receiving treatment a private hospital in Colombo. He was suffering from Covid-19 pneumonia at the time of his passing earlier today (January 22).

In the meantime, a 51-year-old woman from Homagama area also fell victim to the virus today (January 22). She had been transferred from Colombo National Hospital to Homagama Base Hospital after testing positive for the virus. The cause of death was cited as Covid-19 pneumonia, blood poisoning and kidney failure.