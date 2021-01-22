Coronavirus: 787 positive cases in total confirmed today

January 22, 2021   10:23 pm

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 numbers saw another surge today (January 22), as 441 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Department of Government Information confirmed that 438 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda cluster.

The remaining 03 were identified as arrivals from foreign countries; 02 from Tunisia and 01 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Accordingly, a total of 787 new cases have been reported within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 56,638.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 48,617 earlier today, as 633 more patients regained health.

However, 7,968 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

In the meantime, Covid-19 pandemic has claimed 278 lives in Sri Lanka to date.

