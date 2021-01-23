First group of tourists from Germany, Switzerland departs for Sri Lanka

-

The first group of tourists from Germany and Switzerland has departed for Sri Lanka yesterday (January 21) from Frankfurt, onboard Sri Lankan Airlines’ direct flight to Colombo, says the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Frankfurt.

The Embassy has facilitated the travel of the tourists in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Tourism and Sri Lankan Airlines, supporting the endeavours of the Government of Sri Lanka to revive the hospitality sector, affected by the pandemic.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Germany Manori Unambuwe, Counsellor of the Embassy Ahamed Razee, Consul General of Sri Lanka in Frankfurt Madurika Joseph Weninger and the Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Rhineland Pfalz, Saarland and Hessen Nihal Samarasinha have met the tourists in person at the Frankfurt Airport prior to their departure.

The tourists have thanked the Sri Lankan authorities and the Embassy for making their long-awaited travel to Sri Lanka a reality, and for the measures set in place to make the island safe and secure for the incoming visitors, the Embassy said in its statement.

The Ambassador, while appreciating the trust and confidence placed in Sri Lanka at a time the world is striving to overcome the challenges of the pandemic, has wished them a safe and a pleasant stay in Sri Lanka.

With the second-highest tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka from Europe being from Germany, it was significant that Sri Lankan Airlines resumed direct flights on 21st January from Frankfurt after a lapse of more than 04 years, the Embassy said further.