24-hour water cut for parts of Colombo today

24-hour water cut for parts of Colombo today

January 23, 2021   08:15 am

-

The water supply for parts of Colombo will be interrupted for 24 hours with effect from 9.00 today (January 23).

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said Colombo 01, 02, 03, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12 areas will be affected by this water cut.

The water cut is being imposed due to shifting of raw water transmission pipeline to Ambatale Water Treatment Plant for Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation (SLLDC) Flood Control Canal construction, according to the NWSDB.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories