24-hour water cut for parts of Colombo today

-

The water supply for parts of Colombo will be interrupted for 24 hours with effect from 9.00 today (January 23).

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said Colombo 01, 02, 03, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12 areas will be affected by this water cut.

The water cut is being imposed due to shifting of raw water transmission pipeline to Ambatale Water Treatment Plant for Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation (SLLDC) Flood Control Canal construction, according to the NWSDB.