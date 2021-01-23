Afternoon thundershowers expected in some areas

-

A few showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Members of the public are urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur at a few places over sea areas extending from Kalutara to Matara via Galle. Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph and wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam.

The sea area extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.