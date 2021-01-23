Cargo ship distressed near Little Basses Reef

-

A Bulk Carrier sailing under the flag of Liberia has been distressed on Sri Lankan waters near Little Basses Reef on the south-east coast of the island, says the Navy Spokesperson.

Sri Lanka Navy has dispatched two craft to assist the distressed cargo ship, he said further.

The vessel carrying cement had been en route to Trincomalee Port when it ran aground today.

Little Basses Reef is located 14km off the coast of Yala National Park. The offshore lighthouse on the Little Basses Reef, which is a famous tourist attraction, is maintained and operated by the Navy and Ports Authority.