Ministry of Health says 644 more patients who were receiving treatment for Covid-19 infection have regained health.

This brings the total count of Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka to 49,261.

Sri Lanka has confirmed a total of 56,633 positive cases of novel coronavirus so far, however, 7,324 of them are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, the country has witnessed 278 fatalities following the outbreak of the pandemic.