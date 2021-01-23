Health Minister under medical care for Covid-19

January 23, 2021   05:44 pm

Covid-19 positive Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi is currently receiving treatment at an intermediate hotel quarantine centre in Hikkaduwa, the minister’s media secretary said.

Minister Wanniarachchi was tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday (January 22) in a rapid antigen test.

She is the fifth Member of Parliament to contract the virus after State Ministers Dayasiri Jayasekara and Piyal Nishantha, MP Rauff Hakeem and Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara.

