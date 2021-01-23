PCR test on G.L. Peiris shows negative Covid-19 results

-

A PCR test carried out on Minister of Education Prof. G.L. Peiris has found him to be negative for Covid-19, the Education Ministry said in a statement issued today (January 23).

Minister G.L. Peiris, his family members and staff were placed under self-isolation after he was identified as a close contact of State Minister Piyal Nishantha, who recently tested positive for the virus.

The ministry’s statement further noted that PCR tests carried out on the minister’s family members and staff have also shown negative Covid-19 results.