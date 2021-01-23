Confirmed Covid-19 cases cross 57,000 as 353 more test positive

-

Sri Lanka registered 353 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (January 23), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 57,216.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 49,261 earlier today, as 644 more patients regained health.

However, 7,677 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 27888 at present.