Coronavirus vaccination drill carried out today

A Covid-19 vaccination trial-run was carried out at the Office of the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) in Piliyandala earlier today (January 23).

The vaccination drill is expected to help health officials to put in place an effective immunization program once the vaccine consignment arrives in Sri Lanka.

Nearly 25 staff members of the MOH office and officials of the Health Ministry had taken part in the inoculation drill, according to reports.

MOH of Piliyandala Dr Indika Ellawala said the health workers who are on the frontline of Covid-19 outbreak in the country were included for the trial-run today.

“The program will be extended to the general public in the future,” he added.

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) yesterday granted approval for the emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka.

Addressing an event in Kalutara earlier today, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said the first consignment of vaccines is expected to arrive from India on the 27th of January.

Sri Lanka will accordingly receive 500,000 vials of doses with the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines.

Serum Institute of India – the world’s largest drugmaker – has been authorized to locally produce Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines. India recently began supplying vaccines to six neighboring and key partner countries.