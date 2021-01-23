371 more coronavirus cases reported

-

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 numbers saw another surge today, as 371 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Department of Government Information confirmed that all 371 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

Accordingly, a total of 724 new cases have been reported within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 57,587.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 49,261 earlier today, as more patients regained health.

However, 8,048 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 278 deaths related to Covid-19.