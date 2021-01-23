Two more deaths bring COVID-19 fatality count to 280

-

Sri Lanka has reported two more coronavirus related deaths today (January 230, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed.

One of the deceased is a 69-year-old male from Mount Lavinia who had passed away at the Homagama Base Hospital yesterday (January 22). He had been transferred from the Colombo National Hospital upon being diagnosed with COVID-19. The cause of his death has been determined as COVID-19 pneumonia and a kidney infection.

The other victim is an 82-year-old woman from the Ranala area who succumbed to COVID-19 pneumonia and kidney disease. She had also passed away yesterday at the Homagama Base Hospital from the Colombo National Hospital upon being identified as a COVID-19 patient.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka has reported 280 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic thus far.