Showers expected in some areas

-

A few showers will occur in Eastern province today (January 24), the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 pm.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over other parts of the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at Western, Central, and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

SEA AREAS

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph and wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam.

The sea area extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.