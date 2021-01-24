Vasudeva recovers from coronavirus

-

Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara has recovered from the coronavirus infection, the Minister’s Media Secretary informs.

The Minister of Water Supply was admitted to a treatment center after being diagnosed with COVID-19 infection on January 11.

However, he has now been discharged from medical care after completely recovering from the disease, his Media Secretary said.

Minister Nanayakkara is one among the 05 Members of the Parliament who were diagnosed with the virus.

Starting with State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera, MP Rauff Hakeem, State Minister Piyal Nishantha, Minister Nanayakkara, and Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi tested positive for COVID-19.

State Minister Jayasekera was also sent home recently after recovery from the virus.