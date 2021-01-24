Third group of investors arrive in SL under Investor Bubble scheme

-

Serial entrepreneur and Silicon Valley investor Insaaf Mohideen has arrived in Sri Lanka for a brief visit under the ‘Investor Bubble’ scheme, the State Ministry of Money & Capital Markets and State Enterprise Reforms confirmed.

Insaaf Mohideen is a large-scale investor in alternate asset classes and has managed sovereign wealth across four countries.

Mohideen is accompanied by Jezri Mohideen, Managing Director and Global Chief Digital Officer at Nomura International PLC.

The duo is to discuss investment opportunities pertaining to Information Technology, real estate, business turnaround, and capital markets during their stay in the country.

They are expected to meet officials of the State Ministry of Money, Capital Market, and State Enterprise Reforms, the Urban Development Authority, Port City Project, and several private sector heads.